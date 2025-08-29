New Nissan Qashqai e-Power costs the SAME as the old Qashqai e-Power

Nissan has announced prices for the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power, which, despite the improved, more powerful powertrain, costs the same.

It’s been three years since the Nissan Qashqai e-Power arrived with its clever hybrid powertrain, with Nissan carrying the e-Power setup over to the new Qashqai when it arrived last year.

Despite the new Qashqai only arriving in 2024, Nissan announced the e-Power models will be getting an improved e-Power setup, delivering more power and improved economy and emissions.

The new e-Power Qashqai still uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, but it’s a new engine with STARC combustion which is claimed to be 42% thermally efficient, with a bigger turbo lowering revs at cruising speeds, delivering an improvement in economy from 54mpg to 62mpg, a lowering of emissions from 117g/km to 102g/km and range of up to 745 miles.

The new engine is used to charge the battery, which now powers a more powerful electric motor (202bhp, up from 181bhp) which drives the wheels, delivering an EV-like driving experience but without any charging issues.

You might have thought that the substantially improved powertrain would mean the new e-Power would be subjected to a bit of a price increase, but not a bit of it.

In fact, prices stay the same across most of the range, with the e-Power Acenta Premium at £34,860, e-Power N-Connecta at £37,330 and e-Power Tekna + at £43,201 all costing the same as before, with the e-Power N-Design at £39,680 and e-Power Tekna at £39,680 actually £50 less.

James Taylor, MD Nissan GB, said:

We are tremendously excited to bring the latest version of our incredible e-POWER technology to UK customers – and we’re very proud it’s being built right here in the UK. Now with significantly improved fuel efficiency, refinement, performance and emissions – delivered at no extra cost to customers – we are confident that the multi-award-winning Qashqai e-POWER will continue to be one of the UK’s most popular cars.