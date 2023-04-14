New Porsche Cayenne TEASED ahead of 18 April debut

Ahead of a debut on 18 April, Porsche releases a tease image of the front end of the new Cayenne confirming the evolutionary styling updates.

Porsche is heading down the VE road with a bit of a passion, with the Taycan already out and selling well and the Macan EV finally due to arrive soon.

We also know that an electric Cayenne will arrive in the next couple of years but, ahead of that, Porsche is extending the life of the current Cayenne with a major facelift to keep it selling in the meantime.

We’ve already seen a major update for the Cayenne’s interior with lots of new Screenage right across the dashboard following the route of the Taycan, and now we get a first look at the exterior with a teaser image from Porsche ahead of a public debut on 18 April.

That said, we have already seen an image of the new Cayenne which leaked from a video of the new Cayenne’s interior, and this teaser image from Porsche confirms much of what we saw.

Unsurprisingly, as this is Porsche, the styling updates are very much evolutionary, with new headlights and DLRs and bigger grille, no doubt to be joined by similar tweaks at the back, new alloys and new paint options.

Engine options are expected to be improved versions of the current lineup, with a 3.0-litre V6, a 4.0-litre V8 in the S and more powerful PHEVs with longer EV range. But it’s unlikely there’ll be a range-topping Turbo GT for the UK and Europe.

All will be revealed next week.