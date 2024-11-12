New Porsche Taycan GTS REVEALED with up to 690bhp – costs from £117,500

Porsche completes the updates for the Taycan EV with the arrival of the new Porsche Tyacan GTS boasting an extra 100bhp.

Despite the Porsche Tyacan seeming like a very new product, Porsche has been busy improving what the Taycan offers this year with a technical upgrade and small cosmetic tweaks back in February, as well as a new 1095bhp Taycan Turbo GT.

Now it’s time for the last model update in the Taycan range with the arrival of a new Taycan GTS, the Taycan that’s a bit more driver focused than the rest of the range (well, if you ignore the bonkers GT with its £186k price tag).

The new GTS gets the same new Performance Plus 105kWh battery as the 4S, with a motor at each end delivering up to 690bhp – an increase of 100bhp on the outgoing GTS – with overboost, almost exactly halfway between the 4S’s 536bhp and the Turbo’s 871bhp. That’s enough for 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds.

Porsche claims the new battery improves range to 390 miles (with a sensible right foot), some 74 miles more than the previous GTS, with a de-coupling front motor and improved software contributing to the improvement.

The GTS now comes with it’s own setup for the air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring, rear-wheel steering and Active Ride Control.

Visual tweaks are quite minor with a Sport Design Package and grey 20″ aero alloys and a GTS interior package adding Race-Tex and leather, Sport Chrono pack and red stitching.

Prices start at £117,500 for the Taycan and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo with first UK deliveries due early new year.