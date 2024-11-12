Cars UK

New Porsche Taycan GTS REVEALED with up to 690bhp – costs from £117,500

New Porsche Taycan GTS in red front view on road

Porsche completes the updates for the Taycan EV with the arrival of the new Porsche Tyacan GTS boasting an extra 100bhp.

Despite the Porsche Tyacan seeming like a very new product, Porsche has been busy improving what the Taycan offers this year with a technical upgrade and small cosmetic tweaks back in February, as well as a new 1095bhp Taycan Turbo GT.

Now it’s time for the last model update in the Taycan range with the arrival of a new Taycan GTS, the Taycan that’s a bit more driver focused than the rest of the range (well, if you ignore the bonkers GT with its £186k price tag).

New Porsche Taycan GTS interiorThe new GTS gets the same new Performance Plus 105kWh battery as the 4S, with a motor at each end delivering up to 690bhp – an increase of 100bhp on the outgoing GTS – with overboost, almost exactly halfway between the 4S’s 536bhp and the Turbo’s 871bhp. That’s enough for 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds.

Porsche claims the new battery improves range to 390 miles (with a sensible right foot), some 74 miles more than the previous GTS, with a de-coupling front motor and improved software contributing to the improvement.

The GTS now comes with it’s own setup for the air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring, rear-wheel steering and Active Ride Control.

Visual tweaks are quite minor with a Sport Design Package and grey 20″ aero alloys and a GTS interior package adding Race-Tex and leather, Sport Chrono pack and red stitching.

Prices start at £117,500 for the Taycan and £118,300 for the Sport Turismo with first UK deliveries due early new year.

New Porsche Taycan GTS in red rear view on road

