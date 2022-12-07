New Skoda Enyaq iV vRS on sale in January – costs as much as its VW ID.4 GTX sibling

The new Skoda Enyaq iV vRS – Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4 GTX – goes on sale in the UK in January costing as much as its VW sibling.

Want a cheap VW? Then buying its Skoda equivalent has always been good advice. But not anymore.

Skoda revealed its take on the VW ID.4 GTX – the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS – in October, in the process delivering not just a Czech ID.4 GTX but an an-house sibling for the Enyaq iV vRS Coupe which arrived earlier on in the year.

Now, Skoda announces it’s opening order books for the Enyaq iV vRS on 27 January with prices starting from £52,670, as near as makes no difference the same price as the ID.4 GTX, but some £1,700 cheaper than its Coupe version.

The new SUV is the same under the skin as the Coupe, with a 295bhp dual-motor setup delivering 0-62mph in 6.5 seconds, 82kWh battery with 135kW charging and an official range of 321 miles.

It also gets the same sort of cosmetic vRS makeover, with gloss black exterior highlights, with sports seats in an interior with a choice of vRS Lounge with microfibre and green highlights, and vRS Design with leather and grey piping, as well as 13″ infotainment and a digital instrument panel, wireless phone charging and Nav.

Under the skin is the same too with lower sports suspension, with 20″ alloys and Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes on offer.

There are two trim options available, with Advanced including HUD, heated seats, heated windscreen and posh sound, and Maxx adding electric seats, massaging, 360 camera, Park Assist and Dynamic Chassis Control.

If you fancy sticking your name down on 17 January, expect to get your new electric Skoda in June.