New Skoda Kodiaq revealed – it’s the same, but better

The new Skoda Kodiaq is revealed as an evolutionary take on the current Kodiaq, with a new interior and a PHEV powertrain option.

It seems like the Skoda Kodiaq has been around forever, but it only arrived in 2016 to deliver all of Skod’a’s well-known practicality in a decent-sized SUV, and at prices starting from £21,495.

The Kodiaq came in for a bit of a facelift in 2021 – by which time the entry-level price had risen to £27,650, but now it’s time to deliver a new Kodiaq, a Kodiaq which looks much like the outgoing Kodiaq, just fresher. If it ain’t broke…

Of course, there’s a new nose and fresh LED Matrix headlights, squared-off wheel arches, a stretch of 6cm in length lending more room for the third-row passengers, improved aerodynamics from active cooling shutters, aero-efficient wheels and contrast colour D-Pillar

Under the skin, there’s a revised chassis setup with Dynamic Chassis Control and a new range of mild hybrid petrol and diesel options as well as a plug-in hybrid, with an entry-level 148bhp TSI with 48v mild hybrid tech, a 2.0-litre 201bhp petrol with cylinder deactivation and a pair of 2.0litre diesels with 148bhp or 190bhp.

The more powerful diesel and petrol options come with four-wheel drive and all models get an auto ‘box.

The new plug-in hybrid option uses the 1.5-litre 148bhp petrol engine with an electric motor good for 201bhp combined and promising EV range of over 60 miles from its 25.7kWh battery.

We’ve already seen the interior of the new Kodiaq, which is greatly influenced by the electric Enyaq, with standard 10.0″ infotainment (13″ if you spend enough), 10.0″ digital instrument panel, Smart Dials for actual physical controls, and gear selector shifted to the steering column with a choice of four ‘Design Selections’ – Loft, Lounge and two variations of Ecosuite.

No prices for the new Skoda Kodiaq yet, but expect the current starting price of £35k – and the top-end price of £50k – to move the wrong way.