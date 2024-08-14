New Skoda Octavia vRS gets VW Golf GTI power – costs from £38,670

The new Skoda Octavia vRS arrives – Hatch and Estate – sporting 262bhp of VW Golf GTI power, and prices starting from £38,670.

Back in February, Skoda revealed the new Octavia sporting the usual facelift fodder of a new grille and new lights as well as new tech including a 13″ infotainment and Virtual Cockpit.

When the new Octavia went on sale in May, we had no details on the performance vRS model, but now the new Octavia vRS has been revealed – as Hatch and Estate – and goes on sale today (14 August 2024).

Unsurprisingly, the new Octavia vRS gets the same 262bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine as the VW Golf GTI, although Skoda’s 0-62mph of 6.4 seconds puts it half a second behind its VW sibling. Odd.

Power goes through a seven-speed DSG ‘box via an electrohydraulic differential lock for better grip, and the chassis is lowered by 15mm.

In the looks department, the new vRS gets restyled bumpers front and back, vRS logo on the grille, black grille surround, rear diffuser and tailpipes in black, 19″ alloys and, on the Estate, black roof rails.

On the inside, you get a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, Sports Seats, contrast red stitching and electric massage.

But if you thought the Octavia vRS was a good way to get a more practical GTI with decent performance at a lower price you’re going to be a bit disappointed, because the new Octavia vRS starts at £38,670 for the Hatch, almost exactly the same as the Golf GTI.

With no vRS diesel likely to be available, Skoda has also delivered a new 148bhp diesel Sportline model to fill the gap.