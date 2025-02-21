New Tesla Model Y CHEAPER models now on sale in the UK

The full range of models of the new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ is now available in the UK with prices starting from £44,990.

The new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ went on sale in the UK just a month ago, with a single offering Launch Edition with added goodies and a £61k price tag.

The changes Tesla has wrought to deliver the second generation of the Model Y seem quite small, with new nose and back end, new wheels and other tweaks plus an actual indicator stalk, with the Launch Edition, based on a Long Range All-Wheel Drive, also coming with Acceleration Boost, but they do a good job of keeping the Y competitive

We figured Tesla would hold off launching more Model Y versions until the initial appetite for the pricey Launch Edition started to wane, but 10 days ago it became clear Tesla was about to put a full range of Model Y variants on sale in the UK very soon. And so it is.

The arrival of the (almost) full range of Tesla Model Y variants sees the entry-level RWD Model Y get 275bhp, range of 311 miles, 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds and prices starting at £44,990, with the Long Range RWD model getting 304bhp, 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds, range of 387 miles and prices from £48,990.

The quickest version (for now, although not as quick as the Launch edition with its Acceleration Boost) is the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive which adds a motor at the front for a total of 370bhp, 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds and range of 364 miles. It costs from £51,990.

You can now order the full range of the new Tesla Y models, with first deliveries of the new additions due in June.