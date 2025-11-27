New Toyota Aygo X Hybrid prices and specs announced

The new Toyota Aygo X Hybrid goes on sale on 1 December with a choice of four trim levels and prices from £21,595.

Four years ago, Toyota turned the Aygo into a butch little City SUV with the arrival of the Aygo X , but this time around the Aygo was a solo effort from Toyota, with Citroen and Peugeot opting out of what had been a joint project for years, presumably because they saw no future for ICE City cars.

That now looks a bad shout from the Stellantis pair as the Aygo X has sold well, with around 300,000 flogged since its arrival, and Toyota is capitalising on that with the reveal of a new Aygo X Hybrid earlier this year – together with cosmetic tweaks – to bring the Aygo into the Toyota Hybrid family.

That means the Hybrid powertrain from the Yaris is the only engine option with a 114bhp 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, improving performance significantly and cutting CO2 emissions to just 86g/km.

Now, the Aygo X Hybrid goes on sale (well, from 1 December) with a choice of four trim levels and prices starting at £21,595, which is more than we expected.

Entry-level Icon trim adds to the current Aygo X specs with 17″ alloys, 7″ driver display, 9″ infotainment, auto air con, new upholstery and a range of Toyota Safety Sense nannies, with Design trim (from £23,695) adding 18″ alloys, LED headlights, wireless phone charging, auto heated door mirrors and bi-tone paint job.

Move up to Excel trim (from £26,045), and you get 10.5″ infotainment, parking sensors front and back, Smart entry and heated front seats, with the GR Sport trim (from £26,895) coming with sports suspension and GR Sport 18″ alloys and an optional black bonnet.

On sale officially on 1 December, Toyota plans to start customer deliveries in January.