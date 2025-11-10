New Toyota Hilux REVEALED – and there’s an ELECTRIC Hilux too

The new Toyota Hilux Double-Cab Pick-up is revealed, and it comes with a choice of diesel or electric powertrains.

It’s just a few days since Toyota teased the arrival of a new Hilux to keep competition at bay, and here it is, and this time around it’s not just a diesel powertrain on offer, but an electric one too. Oh, and at some point, a Hydrogen-powered Hilux will join in.

The EV powertrain option is due to Toyota’s multi-pathway track to continue delivering what buyers want, rather than what is being legislated, and is likely to account for a very small share of Hilux sales.

Toyota say the EV powertrain retains the Hilux’s “Quality, Durability and Reliability” with 1600kg towing, but it’s a modest offering with a 59.2kWh battery promising a 150-mile range and maintaining the ICE Hilux’s 700mm wading depth, with the 2.8-litre mild hybrid recently fitted to the current Hilux carrying over as the main powertrain choice.

This time around, the Hilux will only be offered as a dual-cab model (in line with customer preference, says Toyota), complete with electric steering for easier mobility and less kick-back on the rough stuff, and an enhanced array of safety nannies, including an extension of Toyota’s Safety Sense.

Toyota says the exterior redesign is all about “Tough and Agile” – although it still looks very much ‘Hilux’ – with new slim headlights linked by a centre bar with TOYOTA in classic style, with the EV version losing the grille and getting dedicated alloys.

Inside, it’s very much new Land Cruiser-inspired, with a lift in quality, new centre console, 12.3″ infotainment and 12.3″ driver display.

No UK prices for the new Hilux yet, but it should start at under £50k.