New Toyota Hilux TEASED ahead of 10 November reveal [Video]

A new Toyota Hilux Pick-Up is teased ahead of a reveal on 10 November, as Toyota updates the Hilux to keep ahead of the competition.

Toyota, in general, has a reputation for building vehicles which rarely break, none more so than the Hilux Pick-Up, whose unbreakable reputation was enhanced for a whole generation when old Top Gear tried to break one.

But the current Hilux is getting a bit long in the tooth – although still very able – so a new Hilux is being unveiled on 10 November to better fight off challenges from competition like the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok ‘twins’.

Ahead of the reveal next week, we have the first teaser for the new Hilux (above) and a teaser video from Toyota Thailand (below).

From what we can see in the teaser image and video, the new Hilux comes with a new front end featuring slim LED lights, a big bulge in the bonnet, new rear lights with slimmer LEDs, but a profile which still shouts ‘Hilux’.

We don’t get to see the interior of the new Hilux, but expect it to be brought up to date with a makeover similar to the Land Cruiser, with a large infotainment screen in the middle and a digital driver’s display.

Despite being billed as a ‘New’ Hilux, it’s expected to continue with much the same underpinnings as the current model, and keep the recently introduced 2.8-litre mild hybrid engine.

All will be revealed on 10 November.