New Toyota Prius PHEV will cost from £37,315 in the UK when order books open in March

The new Toyota Prius PHEV is finally about to go on sale in the UK, with a choice of two trim levels and prices starting at £37,315.

When Toyota revealed the new Prius at the end of 2022, it said the only version heading for Europe would be the plug-in Hybrid version, and that the new Prius wouldn’t be available in the UK as there wasn’t sufficient demand as UK buyers had plenty of other Hybrid options in the Toyota range.

Fast forward less than a year, and Toyota had a rethink and decided the new Prius will be available in the UK after all, and now we know it goes on sale in March with prices starting from £37,315.

The Prius’s new PHEV powertrain consists of a 2.0-litre for-pot mated to a bigger electric motor for an output of 221bho and with a new 13.6kWh battery promising up to 60 miles of EV range, and an interior up a notch or two in quality and with a 7″ digital driver display and central infotainment like the new Corolla.

Two trim options are available for the new Prius, with the Prius Design (from £37,315) getting 17″ alloys, smart entry, privacy glass, Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia, parking sensors, Climate and the latest Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance gubbins.

The Prius Excel adds 19″ alloys, power front seats with memory and heating and ventilation, digital rear-view mirror and a power tailgate.

The new Toyota Prius PHEV goes on sale on 4 March with first deliveries due in July.