New Volvo EM90 Electric MPV revealed – a bit earlier than Volvo planned

The new electric Volvo EM90 MPV is due to debut in November, but we have the first photo of the new EM90 ahead of that debut.

We know Volvo is in the process of binning its saloons and estates as it moves to an all-electric future, but in that electric future Volvo is banking on there being a market for a big electric MPV – a first for Volvo.

Back at the start of the year, we reported a new electric Volvo MPV was on the way and it seemed likely it would use the underpinnings of the also Geely-owned Zeekr 009.

Since then, Volvo has been busy teasing the EM90 ahead of a debut due on 12 November, and now we get an early look at the new EM90 thanks to what appear to be images from submissions to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

We had expected that Volvo would significantly separate the EM90 from the Zeekr with a completely different look, but the image above shows an MPV that looks to have pretty much just a new nose and back end, more subtle than the Zeekr but there’s no disguising what the EM90 really is.

That means it’s pretty much the same size as the Zeekr at 5206mm long and 2024mm wide and comes with a six-seat layout with either a 286bhp RWD electric motor powered by a 116kWh battery or, if it follows the Zeekr’s lead, a twin-motor powertrain with 536bhp and 140kWh battery.

All will be officially revealed on 12 November.