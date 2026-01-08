New Volvo EX60 will boast a 503-mile range – BEATING the Neue Klasse BMW iX3

The new electric Volvo EX60 – due to debut this month – will deliver a 503-mile range, beating the Neue Klasse BMW iX3.

Volvo has all sorts of problems with its glitchy EX30 and EX90 models, so now, with the imminent arrival of the new EX60, an EV alternative to the best-selling XC60, it’s crucial for Volvo that the EX60 arrives fully functioning from the outset.

We’ve already seen teaser images of the new EX60, and it’s clear it’s going to be very similar to the XC60 but with an EX90-style makeover, especially for the nose and lights.

But it’s under the skin where the EX60 moves things on, with a new SPA3 Architecture moving things on from the SPA2 underpinnings of the EX90 and comes with cell-to-body tech to reduce weight and offer more cabin space.

Volvo isn’t revealing battery size for the EX60 yet – although around 100kWh seems about right – but it is claiming WLTP range of 503 miles on a full charge – more than the Neue Klasse BMW iX3 – and charging rates of 400kW, meaning 210 miles of range in just 10 minutes (theoretically).

Anders Bell, CTO at Volvo Cars, said:

The EX60 is designed to be a gamechanger. With our new electric vehicle architecture, we directly address the main worries that customers have when considering a switch to a fully electric car. The result is class-leading range and fast charging speeds, marking the end of range anxiety.

All will be revealed when the new Vovlo EX60 debuts on 21 January.