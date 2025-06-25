Electric Volvo EX60 TEASED as the XC60 becomes Volvo’s biggest seller ever

Volvo delivers the first official teaser for the new electric EX60, whilst its ICE sibling, the XC60, becomes Volvo’s biggest seller of all time.

We know Volvo’s next EV launch will be the electric ‘replacement’ for the XC60, and when the refreshed Volvo XC60 was revealed earlier this year, we got a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Now, despite the EX60 not scheduled to be revealed until the start of 2026, Volvo has delivered a single teaser (below) showing just part of the back end and lights.

All the image tells us is that the light signature at the back is similar to the EX90 and EX30, a clear difference to the full-length lighting on the XC60, but Volvo seems to have forgotten to stick a full-width light bar on the back like every other new car seems to have by default.

Volvo has separately announced that the XC60 is now the best-selling Volvo of all time, having surpassed the Volvo 240 by selling more than 2.7 million since it arrived in 2008, breaking the sales run of the Volvo 240, which sold 2,685,171 from 1974 to 1993.

Volvo intended to phase out the XC60 and replace it with the EX60, but with the XC60 recently updated and selling well (100k in the first five months of 2025), it looks like it’s going to be quite a while before Volvo gives up on the XC60.

After all, EX90 sales are not much more than 12.5% of the XC90, and sales of the XC90 in the first five months of 2025 were actually up on those of 2024 at 44,384.

Which tells us all we need to know about plans to ditch ICE-based Volvos.