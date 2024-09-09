Nissan Ariya Nismo on sale in the UK January 2025

Nissan announces that the Ariya Nismo – Nissan’s first Nismo EV – will go on sale in the UK in January 2025.

Now, Nissan is back to build anticipation for the first electric Nismo by confirming it will be on sale in the UK in January 2025, with early pre-orders open at Nissan dealers in the UK later this month.

There’s no word yet on prices for the Ariya Nismo, but with the current range-topping Ariya costing almost £60k, we can’t see it starting below £65k.

What you get for your money is a Ariya e-4orce with lots of butch touches, a Nismo driving mode and more, with power going to all four wheels and delivering 429bhp, powered by an 87kWh battery and likely to offer official range of around 300 miles and 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds.

To justify the Nismo tag – apart from the cosmetic tweaks – the Ariya comes with a tweaked 4WD system giving a 60:40 rear bias, reworked suspension, tweaked steering, better throttle and steering response and improved braking.

The interior is much the same as the rest of the Ariya range but with bits of red, Suede-like seats and Nismo logos.

The Nissan Ariya Nismo officially goes on sale in January 2025.