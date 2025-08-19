Nissan LEAF is most RELIABLE EV – Tesla Model S the least

A survey by car warranty specialists finds the Nissan LEAF to be the most reliable EV, with the Tesla Model S languishing in last place.

The Nissan LEAF has been with us since 2009 , and despite being responsible for bringing EVs into the mainstream, it lost its EV advantage to Tesla as the legislation-driven uptake of EVs accelerated.

But delivering EVs to the market for so long brings a depth of knowledge of how to make an effective and reliable EV, which has seen the Nissan LEAF declared the most reliable EV on the market by car warranty specialists Warranty Solutions Group (WSG).

WSG dug into its warranty claims and discovered that LEAF warranties had a claim rate of just 3.06% and an average claim cost of £300.10, followed by the MG ZS with a claim rate of 4.76% and average claim cost of £225.90 and the Audi E-Tron with a claim rate of 5.56% and claim cost average of £309.72.

At the other end of the scale, the Tesla Model S was the worst performing with a huge 50% claim rate and claim cost of £703,90, with 33.3% of VW E-Golfs claiming and 25% of Kia E-Niros.

WSG also discovered that claim rates between EVs and ICE were almost identical, but repair costs for EVs were almost 30% more than for ICE.

Let’s hope Nissan’s depth of EV knowledge sees the all-new Nissan LEAF deliver the reliability of its predecessors.