Electric Polestar 2 UDATES include bigger battery for the Polestar 2 Single Motor

The electric Polestar 2 comes in for a series of upgrades with a focus on climate impact, and with battery and tech improvements too.

We still don’t have a second EV from Polestar, although the Polestar 3 is on the way, but we do have a range of Polestar 2 models after Polestar added the single motor version to their offerings a year ago.

Now it’s time for the ‘2’ to get a bit of an overhaul, with Polestar focusing on tech and design updates and on sustainability too, with blockchain traceability for more materials.

The battery in the Polestar 2 Standard range is improved too thanks to improved cell chemistry, and it now provides 69kWh resulting in range improvement to 295 miles, charging at up to 130kW and 225bhp. Polestar also says the aluminium used for the battery tray is now from smelters using renewable energy for a big drop in Co2. Other efforts to reduce CO2 include similarly-produced aluminium for the wheels.

Polestar is also ensuring there’s a Vegan upholstery option on all models, and that the Nappa leather option has greater sustainability.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

We have revisited materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce the climate impact and increase material traceability of this award-winning car. These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.

The more usual upgrades include new paint options, new wheels options, new interior Nappa option, a removable sunshade for the panoramic roof, Performance Upgrade as part of the Performance Pack, improved heat pump and advanced cabin filter.