Polestar 3 RWD electric SUV goes FURTHER than Polestar thought

The Polestar 3 electric SUV long-range with a single rear motor goes up to 435 miles on a single charge, more than Polestar thought.

Polestar – Volvo’s former ‘Performance’ arm – is, like many new EV makers, struggling with sales and losses, with Volvo exiting Polestar and sales a long way short of what they hoped and expected.

But as part of Geely, deep pockets are available to sustain the project to fruition, and in recent months sales do look to be improving in the UK.

It doesn’t help that residual values for Polestar are pretty poor – something not confined to Polestar by any stretch – with two-year-old Polestar 2 models now available from less than £20k, less than half the price of a current new car.

The Polestar 2 is now joined by the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, and Polestar is trying to boost sales of the Polestar 3 – Polestar’s take on the Volvo EX90 – with a long-range RWD model revealed back in June.

Its arrival meant the starting point for the Polestar 3 dropped to £69,900, but the £6k saving over the dual motor version meant just 295bhp on tap (instead of 483bhp from the AWD Polestar 3), and a 0-62mph of 7.8 seconds (from the AWD’s 5.0 seconds) although, with the same 111kWh battery, Polestar reckoned its WLTP range at 403 miles.

Now, Polestar has declared the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor has actually achieved an official WLTP range of 438 miles, a class-leading result. Although the real-world range will probably be a fair chunk less.

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK MD, said:

Range anxiety is officially a thing of the past, with all our performance EVs offering over 300 miles (WLTP). This new variant of Polestar 3 not only delivers class-leading range but offers all the luxury features and comfort our customers have come to expect from the brand, combined with the added convenience of fast charging. We look forward to commencing test drives in the new year.