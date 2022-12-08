Porsche is the most UNRELIABLE used car brand in the UK – followed by Land Rover and Jaguar

Aftermarket car warranty specialists Warrantywise reveals the UK’s most unreliable used car brand is Porsche, followed by Land Rover and Jaguar.

If you want a reliable car, you probably need to buy a Japanese car or one from South Korea, with Toyota, Suzuki and Honda from Japan, and Kia and Hyundai from South Korea, heading up a recent car reliability survey.

The aforementioned car makers all have a fine range of offerings – and strong warranties – but what do you buy if you want a ‘Premium’ car from Europe instead?

Reutationally, you’d probably go for German efficiency and engineering as the best bet for premium and quality, and although you’re tempted by Land Rover you’d be wary of its slightly flaky reputation for reliability.

So you might be surprised to learn that, according to data from 131,000 warranty plans from Warrantywise, the most unreliable used car brand in the UK is Porsche.

Porsche was the least reliable brand with a reliability score of just 35.1/100, with its highest single repair cost of £10,784.60, followed by Land Rover with a score of 40.2 and highest repair bill of £23,889.53 and Jaguar with a score of 48.2 and repair cost of £16,990.02. The rest of the top ten most unreliable used cars (full list below) included three more premium German brands and a sole Japanese entry.

Warrantywise’s Lawrence Whittaker said:

Premium prices really do make for premium costs, as is evident from the data in the Reliability Index. And, with more technology in high-end cars than ever before, we suppose it’s only natural that they require a bit more TLC than normal.

Top 10 Unreliable car brands UK 2022

Porsche Land Rover Jaguar Alfa Romeo Audi BMW Mercedes Vauxhall Volvo Mitsubishi