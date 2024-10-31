Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid sales UP by almost 50%

Sales of plug-in hybrid versions of Range Rover models are up by 47% globally, and sales of the Defender PHEV by 23%.

We all know Jaguar Land Rover has now ended sales of all Jaguar models in the UK for a year before it returns with a new range of electric vehicles to challenge Bently. Which all seems a bit pie in the sky.

Of course, JLR are only able to put Jaguar on hold because sales of Range Rovers and Land Rovers sell in almost unbelievable numbers despite ever-growing price tags and the lack of any EVs in their offerings.

But that will soon change with the debut of the electric Range Rover in the coming months, a car JLR already has a list of 48,000 buyers queueing up for a piece of the action.

But despite no EV offerings currently, JLR is doing rather well with sales of plug-in hybrids on the up and up. JLR says that’s because they’re a stepping stone to full EVs, but we’d guess the reasons are more about practicality and incentives rather than being bought by those who really want an EV.

Still, the number of sales of PHEV models is rising substantially and is up by 29% in the first half of this financial year, with sales of Range Rover PHEVs (that’s Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque) up by 47% and sales of the Defender PHEV up by 23%. In all, global retail sales of PHEVs increased by 59% year-on-year in ’24 vs ’23.

Mark Camilleri, JLR Director of Electrification, said:

Demand is growing for our plug?in electric hybrid models as customers become more accustomed to electrification. PHEVs offer performance, fuel economy and low emissions, with zero emissions while driving in pure electric mode. They also give clients the opportunity to adapt to a new ownership experience, including home and public charging, ahead of the launch of our next generation fully electric vehicles. JLR is able to offer a range of fuel options to meet the energy transition dynamics of each market, and we will offer a pure electric variant of each nameplate by 2030 with the aim of reaching carbon net zero by 2039.