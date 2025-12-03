Renault 4, Renault 5 and Alpine A290 UPGRADED to FULL Electric Car Grant

The Renault 4, Renault 5 and Alpine A290 get the full Electric Car Grant of £3,750, as does the electric MINI Countryman.

Cars awarded the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) have been a bit thin on the ground, with just the new Nissan LEAF, Ford Puma Gen-E and Citroen e-C5 Aircross (and the Ford E-Tourneo Courier) eligible.

Now, that list of eligible cars has doubled as the Renault 4, Renault 5, and Alpine A290 get upgraded to the full ECG (with the electric MINI Countryman also declared eligible).

The full grant for the Renault trio means the 52kWh versions of the Renault 5 start at £23,495, all versions of the Renault 4 start at £24,945 and the Alpine A290 at £29,750, but the smaller battery R5 only gets the £1,500 ECG, meaning it remains at £21,495 including ECG.

It seems the main reason the Renault EVs powered by the 52kWh battery have been upgraded is that the batteries are now being sourced from Automotive Energy Supply Corporation’s new gigafactory, which boasts ‘Green’ energy and allows approval of the Science-Based Target.

Adam Wood, Managing Director of Renault Group UK, said:

The awarding of the top-tier £3,750 Electric Car Grant is great news for customers who are thinking about switching to electric. Renault 5 and Renault 4 are multi-award-winning vehicles thanks to their unique blend of head and heart appeal and, now, thanks to the added incentive of top top-tier Electric Car Grant, they are more accessible than ever.