Renault 5 E-Tech is the UK Car of the Year 2026, BEATING the Kia EV4, Skoda Elroq and Alpine A290

The Renault 5 E-Tech grabs another COTY award as it’s declared UK Car of the Year 2026, beating off the Kia EV4, Skoda Elroq and Alpine A290.

There’s no doubt that Renault has delivered an EV with the R5 which has struck a chord with buyers, with its relatively affordable price, retro-inspired look and a proper dose of fun factor.

That’s seen the Renault 5 grab a plethora of Car of the Year Awards, including the Business COTY 2025, European COTY 2025, Top Gear COTY and Scottish COTY too.

Now the Renault 5 E-Tech adds another COTY gong to its ever-growing accolades as it’s declared the UK Car of the Year 2026.

When the category winners for the 2026 UK COTY were announced last month, it looked highly likely the R5 would grab the win after two-thirds of the voting panel declared the R5 the Best Small Car, despite strong competition.

Adam Wood, MD, Renault UK, said:

With so many experienced automotive journalists voting for R5 as the UK Car of the Year, the award is something we’re very proud of. It has really hit the spot with retail and fleet customers – and with 2026 being the first full year of sales, plus it being one of the very few EVs to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, R5 is well on its way to being a very common sight on our roads.

In winning the UKCOTY top dog award, the R5 beat the Kia EV4 into second place and the Skoda Elroq and Alpine A290 into joint third place.