Renault Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300hp PHEV UK price and spec announced

The Renault Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300hp PHEV goes on sale in the UK with two trim levels and prices starting from £45,695.

Having revealed the new Rafale Coupe SUV to top their SUV range back in the summer of 2023, Renault was back earlier this year with a new range-topping Rafale model – the succinctly-named Renault Rafale E-Tech 4×4 300hp PHEV – promising a bit more sportiness, a bit more eco-friendliness and more get up and go.

Now, the Rafale PHEV is on sale in the UK with a choice of two trim levels, techno esprit Alpine and atelier Alpine, both using the same 1.2-litre petrol as the Rafale Hybrid with a few extra horses, an electric motor between the engine and gearbox, and a starter generator too, and an extra motor at the back to deliver a combined total of 296bhp.

Renault declares the PHEV will do up to 62 EV miles on the 22kWh battery alone, can get from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds and get nearly 50mpg even with a flat battery (officially, it gets the usual nonsensical WLTP economy for a PHEV – up to 564.9 mpg for the Rafale).

Renault has also given the Rafale PHEV 4WS, a chassis setup developed by Alpine, new active suspension, with the atelier Rafale model coming with matte satin Summit Blue paint job, diamond black floating spoiler and special 21″ alloys.

The techno esprit Alpine model gets 20″ alloys, esprit Alpine body kit, Matrix LED headlights, Alcantar/FAux Leather, Cloth quilted seats, Climate, electric tailgate, electric heated front seats, heated windscreen, steering wheel and door mirrors, 12.3″ driver display, 12.0″ infotainment, auto lights and wipers and a plethora of safety nannies.

The atelier Alpine model adds 21″ alloys,, predictive damping, puddle lamps, memory and tilt door mirrors, 30 view 3D camera, panoramic roof and Harmon Kardon Sound.

On sale now, the techno esprit Alpine starts at £45,695 and the atelier Alpine at £49,695.