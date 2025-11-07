Renault Twingo Electric REVEALED to challenge Fiat 500 Electric and Dacia Spring

The Renault Twingo E-Tech EV is revealed as an electric city car to challenge rivals like the Dacia Spring and Fiat 500 Electric.

Renault is on a bit of a roll, with its retro-inspired electric Renault 5 and Renault 4, seemingly finding a sweet spot in the market where buyers actually find them appealing.

Now, Renault is trying the same retro route with the new Twingo Electric, with looks inspired by the early 1990s Twingo (which we didn’t get in the UK) and carrying over much of the cuteness we saw in the Twingo Electric Concept two years ago.

As an electric City Car, the Twingo’s powertrain spec isn’t spectacular, with a 27.5kWh battery powering a single 80bhp motor promising range of 163 miles with 50kW charging. Modest, but perfectly acceptable for a car designed for urban use.

Inside, there’s a 7″ digital instrument panel and 10″ infotainment, with shortcut buttons for important functions, space in the back for two – and four doors – with sliding back seats which allow up to 360 litres of boot space and additional storage inside.

Set to be launched in two specs, the entry-level Evolution comes with 16″ wheels, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smartphone mirroring, Cruisie, AEB, manual Air Con and rear parking sensors, with Techno trim getting Google Infotainment, adaptive Cruise, Climate, Power Mirrors, rear view camera and auto wipers.

Renault’s Paula Fabregat-Andreu said:

Our main aim in designing this modern-day Twingo was to recapture the bold spirit of the first generation, a compact one-box silhouette, spacious and modular inside with the playful, mischievous character that defined the first generation. Twingo E-Tech electric is bright and cheerful, with curvy lines and huge, impish eyes that give it a vibrant personality and a unique character in the automotive landscape. More than just a vehicle, it’s a true companion. A champion of everyday life, able to turn every journey into a moment of fun.

It’s going to be 2027 before you can get your hands on the Twingo Electric in the UK, although it will launch in Europe next year. Renault says the entry-level model will start at under £20k, less than the Fiat 500 Electric but more than the Dacia Spring.