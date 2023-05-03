Rolls-Royce Dawn heads in to the sunset ahead of the arrival of the electric Spectre

The Rolls-Royce Dawn heads into Rolls-Royce’s history book as production ends ahead of the arrival of the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Back in March, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow arrived as the final V12-powered Wraith ahead of Rolls-Royce heading down the electric road with the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, due to arrive before the end of the year.

Now, Rolls-Royce announces that production of the Dawn – dubbed “The sexiest Rolls Royce ever Built” by RR – has also come to an end, almost eight years after it first launched as the soft-top take on the Wraith.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, RR CEO, said:

Dawn truly reflects the joy of good company, the thrill of adventure and the peace of quiet reflection. Indeed, this motor car is a testament to the modern art of living, recalling ‘la dolce vita’ spirit in every detail. As production of Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in the marque’s history. This beautiful motor car perfectly embodies contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.

Although not a direct replacement for the Wraith of Dawn, the new Rolls-Royce Spectre – officially revealed back in October – is the future of Rolls-Royce and its first EV is in many ways with its silent running perhaps even better at encapsulating Rolls-Royce’s appeal than the current V12 cars.

With 577bhp from its electric powertrain, and powered by a huge 120kWh battery good for more than 300 miles, the Spectre will waft to 62mph in a silent 4.5 seconds.

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre EV will be arriving with customers later this year.