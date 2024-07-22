Skoda Enyaq EV – Skoda’s take on the VW ID. 4 – gets CHEAPER with new entry-level models

Skoda reduces the entry-level price for its electric Enyaq – its take on the VW ID.4 – with the Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition from £36,970.

It’s almost four years since the electric Skoda Enyq was revealed as Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4. Oddly, it was actually revealed before VW gave us an official look at the ID.4, so perhaps we should call the ID.4 the German take on the Enyaq?

Since its reveal, Skoda has continued to increase offerings in the Enyaq range with more expensive models like the Enyaq vRS and the Enyaq Laurin and Klement, but now it’s time to bring something new to the Enyaq range at the other end of the price scale with the new Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition.

Replacing the Enyaq 60, the Enyaq 50 comes with a new 55kWh battery good for up to 234-mile range and powering a 168bhp moror at the back which delivers 0-62mph in 9.1 seconds and a top speed of 99mph, with charging rate of up to 145kW.

Despite a starting price £2k lower than the outgoing Enyaq 60, the new Enyaq 50 comes with 19″ alloys, Loft Interior Design, and 13″ infotainment. with the 50 Edition model adding LED Matrix headlights and LED tail lights, heated from seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, Climate, Adaptive Cruise and wireless phone charging.

Order books for the Enyaq 50 are now open, with the Enyaq 50 from £36,970 and the Enyaq 50 Edition from £38,585.