Skoda SUV production passes 4 MILLION, from the Skoda Yeti to the Skoda Elroq

Skoda SUV production has passed the 4 million mark in the last 16 years, from the Skoda Yeti in 2009 to the Skoda Elroq in 2024.

The days when Skodas were considered skips on wheels are long gone, with the transformation since VW took complete ownership in 2000 nothing short of remarkable.

A big part of that transformation has been Skoda’s move into SUVs, with the practical, but not exactly pretty, Skoda Yeti arriving in 2009, followed by a succession of ICE SUVs and, more recently, the arrival of Skoda’s electric Enyaq and Elroq, with SUVs now accounting for more than 55% of Skoda production.

For UK buyers, there are a pair of Skoda models not available, with the Skoda Kylaq and Skoda Kushaq built for the Indian market and also sold in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Vietnam and Kazakhstan and contributing to the 4 million figure.

Skoda’s Andreas Dick said:

The success story of Škoda SUVs has reached another milestone – four million vehicles built is clear proof that our broad model range and global production network meet the diverse requirements of customers worldwide. From compact sub-4-metre SUVs to spacious seven-seaters, and including efficient, versatile electric models, Škoda offers the right solution for a wide variety of needs.

The first Skoda SUV, the Yeti, managed sales of 684,500 from its launch in 2009 until it was dropped in 2018, followed by the Skoda Kodiaq in 2016, which is still going strong and has racked up 1,077,200 sales.

The year after the Kodiaq launched, Skoda delivered the Karoq, which has now sold 917,000, followed by the Kamiq in 2019 with 798,800 sold to date and the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe in 2020 with 326,000 built to date.

Next up was the Indian market Kushaq in 2021 with 99,000 built so far, followed by the western market Elroq in 2024 with 71,000 sold so far, and the second Indian market Kylaq model launched last year and racking up 35,500 so far.

Going forward, Skoda SUVs look set to account for even more of Skoda’s output, with the Skoda Epiq entry-level EV and a flagship electric SUV – based on the 7S Concept – arriving in 2026.