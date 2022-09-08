Tesla Model Y, Genesis GV60 and China’s Great Wall get 5 STAR Euro NCAP ratings

The latest round of Euro NCAP crash test results sees the Tesla Model Y shine, with five-star awards for the Genesis GV60 and two Great Wall models too.

Tesla may be facing growing competition in the EV market, but although mainstream makers’ EV efforts promise more involvement and better build quality, Tesla continues to shine on the technology front.

In the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests, the Tesla Model Y has proved itself to be as safe as an EV can be, awarded five stars and exceptional ratings.

The Model Y – built in Germany – goes to the top of the board of recently tested cars, scoring 97 per cent for Adult occupancy, and 98 per cent for Safety Assist as well as a perfect score for Lane Support and its cabin camera-based Driver Monitoring System.

As well as the Model Y, Euro NCAP also tested the new electric Genesis GV60 from Hyundai which also achieved a five-star award – although Euro NCAP noted its protection for vulnerable road users could do with some improvements – and the Kia Niro also grabbed five stars as long as it’s fitted with the optional ‘Drivewise’ safety pack (without it it’s four stars).

Euro NCAP also tested a couple of lesser-known cars from China’s Great Wall – the electric ORA Funky Cat and WEY Coffee 1 – both of which achieved five stars.

Euro NCAP’s Michiel van Ratingen said:

We’ve seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones. This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow. Also, congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.

Tesla Model Y Euro NCAP Crash Test Video