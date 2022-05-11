THIS is the new Range Rover Sport – a ‘smooth’ Range Rover Sport, just like the new Range Rover

The new Range Rover Sport arrives with a new ‘smooth’ look, improved capabilities and tech, a V8 BMW engine option and higher prices.

We’ve had no shortage of sightings of the new Range Rover Sport as Land Rover tested it and, having seen the new Range Rover, its evolutionary design and smooth surfaces are no surprise. But, in the flesh, it’s a handsome SUV.

Overhangs are short, as you’d expect, the windows, front and back, are steeply raked, with sloping roofline, slim digital LED headlights, and LED light graphics at the back.

Inside, it’s familiar territory to the new Range Rover’s interior, although it’s more driver-focused with a lower seating position to the RR, a high centre console with a 13.1″ Pivi Pro infotainment atop, 13.7″ driver display, OTA updates, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and a wide choice of materials, although leather is standard.

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of 48V mild-hybrid Ingenium six-pot engines – P400, D300 and D350 – and a 4.4-litre BMW V8 good for 525bhp and 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds. There are also two PHEV options, just like the RR, with the P440e good for 434bhp and the P510e good for 503bhp, and with EV range up to 70 miles. A range-topping SVR model will follow, as will a BEV.

Sitting on the same MLA-Flex Platform as the new Range Rover, the new Sport is 35 per cent stiffer than the outgoing model, and gets Dynamic Response Pro with 48V active roll control, Dynamic Air Suspension, All-Wheel Steering (an option), torque vectoring by braking, and adaptive off-road cruise.

It all looks to add up to a new Range Rover Sport which can deliver the goods on the road and challenge properly dynamic SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne but still be Land Rover good off-road. But it comes at a price.

The starting point for the new RRS is £80k, some £15k up on the outgoing Sport. More spec and price details to follow.