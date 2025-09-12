Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept PREVIEWS new electric T-Cross. But where’s the ‘T’?

The Volkswagen ID. Cross Concept arrives to preview a new high-riding electric Polo and EV equivalent of the VW T-Cross.

As Volkswagen’s EV odyssey matures, they’ve finally realised that differentiated EV styling and model names which sound like file names – ID.3, ID.4, ID.5… – don’t resonate with buyers, so they’re going back to well-loved model names for EVs, starting with the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI due to arrive in the first half of next year.

Now, we get the VW ID. Cross Concept, which is a preview of an SUV take on the ID. Polo and an electric take on the ICE VW T-Cross. But shouldn’t it be the ID. T-Cross? Or is the ICE T-Cross going to be rebranded as the VW Cross? Who knows?

Just like the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross is designed around VW’s ‘Pure Positive’ thinking based on the three core principles of stability, likeability and secret sauce (yes, really) with a more butch look than the ICE T-Cross (which will probably be tweaked to match when the ID. Cross arrives) with a bluff nose and illuminated VW badge and (becuase it’s compulsory) lightbar and black cladding on the wheelarches, ‘floating’ roof and three louvres at the back which look a bit like a Citroen aferthought.

Inside, VW claims high-level materials abound, and there are actual buttons and knobs, 11.0″ instrument panel, 13.0″ infotainment, a distinctly beige theme and a wireless charging pad.

There’s no indication from VW of battery size for the ID. Cross, but they do say it has a 208bhp electric motor and range of 261 miles.

We’ll get a look at the production version of the ID. Cross at some point in the New Year before it goes on sale in H2. Expect prices to start a bit above the £25k ICE T-Cross and a bit below the £30k ID. 3.