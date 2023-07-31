Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 costs £31,295 – 350 for the UK

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 – celebrating 25 years of Polo GTI – costs £31,295, with 350 for the UK. On sale 3 August.

In May, VW revealed the Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 to mark 25 years since the Polo GTI arrived to add the GTI badge to the Polo almost two decades after the Polo first arrived.

That said, the 25 years since the Polo’s arrival is a bit of a moot point, because it didn’t arrive as a series production model until 2006, and the earlier model was just a limited run. Still, VW isn’t letting facts get in the way of a special edition model.

VW is delivering a total of 2,500 Polo anniversary specials worldwide, with the UK getting 350, and at £31,295 it’s not daftly priced and only a couple of grand more than a normal Polo GTI.

The Polo GTI 25 comes with 15mm lower suspension and tweaked dampers and springs, XDS diff lock, leather sports seats, 18″ Adelaide alloys, gloss black trim, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, black roof, wireless phone charging, keyless, heated front seats and a rear-view camera.

Colour options are the usual GTI options of Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic and Smoke Grey Metallic plus Ascot Grey.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 goes on sale on 3 August.