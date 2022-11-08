Volvo EX90 gets ANOTHER tease ahead of tomorrow’s debut as the new electric XC90

With the new Volvo EX90 due to arrive tomorrow as an electric XC90, Volvo U is back with another, not very revealing, tease.

For all Volvo’s proclamations about an electric future, they’ve been quite slow to deliver electric cars with, so far, just the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge on the market as actual BEVs, plus a smattering of PHEVs.

But next up, in case you’ve been living in a cave, is the new Volvo EX90 – which was going to be the Volvo Embla – which has seen its arrival delayed by ‘Covid and Chips’ but which is now due to be revealed in full tomorrow (9 November 2022).

But even then Volvo is hedging its bets, for now, with plans for the new EX90 not to be a full replacement for the XC90 as planned, but to sell alongside an updated XC90 offering hybrid powertrains. Which seems pragmatic.

After the delayed arrival of the EX90, Volvo has been going to town to deliver what feels like a never-ending series of ‘teases’ for the new EV, from proclaiming its bi-directional charging to a move away from ‘old school’ luxury interiors and tiny fragments of the EX90’s exterior. And more.

Now, with just a day to go until its reveal, Volvo UK is back with yet another tease (above) showing a blurred headrest and what appears to be a very blurry headlight. Very informative.

So we now know lots about the new EX90, but no real meat. Nothing concrete on the powertrain or performance (although the new Polestar 3 points you in the right direction) or news on what the XC90 will offer as it becomes the ICE support act to the new EX90.

But, unless Volvo manages to squeeze in yet another tease for the EX90 in the next 24 hours, the next EX90 news will be a full reveal tomorrow afternoon.