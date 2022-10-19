Volvo EX90 – Volvo’s electric XC90 – SHUNS ‘old school’ luxury interiors

The new Volvo EX90 – Volvo’s electric XC90 – debuts on 9 November, ahead of which Volvo teases its ‘New Luxury’ sustainable interior.

Volvo’s electric XC90 has been a long time coming, delayed by ‘Covid and Chips’, but it’s now going to be revealed on 9 November, although it’s not going to replace the XC90 – at least not for now – but sell alongside it, and it won’t be the Volvo Embla as everyone thought, but the Volvo EX90.

As the debut of the EX90 nears, Volvo is back with another tease, this time for the interior, although it’s not exactly revealing much beyond a wool-looking seat (above).

But Volvo is keen we know that the EX90 will be eschewing all those things we think evokes luxury in a car, like pungent leather, replacing it with modern ‘sustainability’. That, says Volvo, translates into a pleasant and elegant interior for the EX90.

For the EX90, Volvo has come up with a new material – Nordico – created from textiles made from recycled materials like PET bottles as well as “bio-attributed material from responsibly managed forests in Sweden and Finland”. There are also backlit FSC-certified wood panels and a wool blend material certified to sustainable standards on animal welfare.

Altogether, the new EX90 make use of 50kg of recycled and bio-based materials, and even the carpets partly consist of regenerated polyamide.

Cecilia Stark, Volvo Design Manager, said:

We’ve chosen materials based on our values. These choices leave behind old-fashioned automotive luxury and express our Scandinavian foundations. With the Volvo EX90 we take customer well-being as a design starting point.

Let’s hope the ‘sustainable’ interior of the EX90 is as delightful a place to be as the XC90.