You can now go CAMPING in your Dacia Jogger with the InNature Sleep Pack Ultimate option

Dacia reveals a new range of outdoor accessories for its range, including a full tent option for the Dacia Jogger.

It’s not a surprise that Dacia is riding a wave of sales with its budget-friendly offerings in the current cost of living crisis, despite making their cars a bit more expensive and a bit more ‘current’.

A good example is the Dacia Jogger which is now a sort of Crossover/SUV/MPV in its latest iteration – offering a great alternative to the Dacia Duster for the SUV averse – and even coming with a hybrid option with the Jogger 140.

But as well as more sophisticated models, Dacia is also tapping into the option offerings to boost revenue, and only recently we saw the arrival of a Sleep Option Pack for the Jogger.

The Sleep Option Pack is essentially a big box sitting in the boot of the seven-seater which folds out to create a bed with storage below and sleeps two.

Now, the InNature offerings – of which the Sleep Pack is part – is extended with more goodies to let you take your Jogger in to the wild and make it a complete camping solution, including bike carriers, body protection, pet transport and more.

As well as the Sleep Pack, you can now get the Sleep Pak+ which adds the mattress, blackout binds and seat storage for £1,815 and the Sleep Pack Ultimate which adds a tailgate tent to the bed setup and costs £2,165, with the Privacy Pack available as a standalone for £349 and the Camping Pack which adds the tent for £599.

Something for everyone.