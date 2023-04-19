Another ‘James Bond’ Land Rover Defender SVX up for grabs

One of the seven remaining Land Rover Defender SVX models built for the James Bond film Spectre is up for grabs on Collecting Cars.

More than eight years ago, Jaguar Land Rover revealed that they would be present and correct in the then latest James Bond outing – Spectre – with a Range Rover Sport, Jaguar C-X75 and something they called a Land Rover Defender Bigfoot.

That ‘Bigfoot became known as the Land Rover Defender SVX, and 10 were built to complete the film with just seven surviving the action and now in private hands.

Back in 2018, we reported a Land Rover Defender SVX from Spectre was up for grabs, and it ended up fetching £230,000 at auction, and it’s said Gordon Ramsey paid over £300k for one. But prices have softened a bit since then, with a sale in 2022 for a more modest £155k.

Now, there’s another Land Rover Defender SVX up for grasp on Collecting Cars, and this one saw action and was damaged filming during the snow chase scene in Austria, but has since had £45k spent with Land Rover and Bowler to put it back in full working, and road-legal, order.

Just like the other SVX Landies, this one comes with huge 37″ off-road tyres, a roll cage, roof rack, LED roof lights, bonnet-mounted rope and winch, Bowler power upgrades and Recaro seats with four-point harness.

Currently, the top bid is £100k with the sale ending late tomorrow (20/4/23). Will it manage to reach the £155k to match the one sold last year, or have prices softened further since then?