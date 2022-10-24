Bentley Bentayga EWB production STARTS – already accounts for 40% of Bentayga orders

The Bentley Bentayga EWB – Bentley’s new range-topping Bentayga – goes into production in Crewe and already accounts for 40 per cent of orders.

Back in the spring, Bentley revealed their latest model as the Bentayga EWB, a longer-wheelbase Bentayga aimed at mopping up sales from former Mulsanne buyers (the Mulsanne is now dead and buried) wanting room to party in the back, and be cosseted even more than in a regular Bentayga.

Available in four and five-seat versions, Bentley has made the rear-seat passengers the focus in the EWB with sensors to heat and ventilate the electrically adjustable seats and an ‘Airline Seat’ option for added comfort.

For now, the Bentayga EWB comes with a single powertrain option with a 4.0-litre V8 making 542bhp and good for 62mph in 4.6 seconds, as well as rear-wheel steering to make it more nimble than the regular Bentayga.

The EWB is clearly a popular choice with Bentayga buyers already, accounting for 40 per cent of all orders received since it was revealed, and now buyers can look forward to their new Bentayga ‘Limo’ arriving soon as the EWB goes in to production in Crewe.

Bentley’s Peter Bosch said:

The new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the next chapter in the Bentagya story which, since the original luxury SUV came to market in 2015, has transformed the sector and resulted in record sales. At Bentley, we collaborated with our customers to stretch the class-leading SUV’s breadth of ability even further, leading to a rear-cabin experience comparable to the legendary Mulsanne.