Classic Land Rover Defender from JLR now with Defender OCTA looks

Land Rover Classic has revealed a Defender Octa makeover for the Classic Defender, with exterior and interior upgrades to match Octa’s looks.

It may be almost a decade since the Classic Land Rover Defender went out of production, but there’s still an appetite for Land Rover’s original model, which is being catered for by umpteen firms customising and updating the Defender.

But if you want the ‘OEM’ take on an upgraded Defender, then you’ll be heading for Land Rover Classic, which is busy renovating and titivating late model Classic Defenders – with prices starting at over £200k – to flog to well-heeled, misty-eyed lovers of what is essentially an agricultural 4×4.

Now. Land Rover Classic has decided it’s a good idea to take Land Rover’s most expensive model – the bonkers Defender Octa – and borrow its colour and trim options for a new take on the Classic Defender.

The Classic Defender is available as a 90 or 110 Station Wagon or 90 Soft Top in Octa-exclusive Petra Copper, Faroe Green and Sargasso Blue, which takes some 300 hours in the paint shop to finish and can also be had with a specially developed satin finish to match the Octa’s optional Matt look.

Land Rover Classic has also added Octa looks to the interior with new choices to match the Octa, including lightweight Ultrafabrics PU in Khaki Green, Light Cloud and Lunar, as well as Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather and Ebony, with hand-trimmed Recaro seats available too, along with gloss black grille and Chopped Carbon Fibre bonnet script.

Dominic Elms, Director, Land Rover Classic, said:

Defender OCTA is the most dynamically accomplished and toughest Defender ever made, while the Classic Defender V8 remains hugely characterful and sought after. Ever since Defender OCTA’s launch in 2024 we’ve seen an appetite from our clients wanting to commission a matching Classic Defender V8, which has inspired our Works Bespoke team to work with innovative paint and material technologies to create the ultimate Defender pairing.

Sitting under all the Octa makeover is a 400bhp 5.0-litre V8 paired to an eight-speed auto ‘box, with new suspension, revised steering and upgraded brakes.

Classic Defender prices start from £228k.