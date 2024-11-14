Cupra Tavascan and MG HS get 5 Stars from Euro NCAP – but Ford Tourneo Courier just 3 Stars

In the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests, the new electric Cupra Tavascan scored the maximum five stars, as did the new MG HS.

The latest November 2024 Euro NCAP safety test results are in, although some are for cars based on already existing models – like the Ford Capri and Mitsubishi ASX.

But there are new results too with the first tests for the Cupra Tavascan, MG HS and Ford Tourneo Courier.

The Cupra Tavasan EV, with prices as high as £61k and built in China, managed to gain a 5-Star rating thanks in no small part to its 89% adult protection rating, as well as an 86% rating for child protection and 80% for pedestrians and cyclists thanks to the automatic bonnet lift system. It also scored 79% for driver assistance systems.

The second generation MG HS, revealed in the summer, also gained five stars with an excellent 90% for adult protection and 85% for child protection, 83% for pedestrians and cyclists and 74% for driver assistance systems.

Finally, the Ford Tourneo Courier only managed three stars, with 80% for child protection and 81% for child protection, but it managed just 62% for adult protection and 54% for safety systems.