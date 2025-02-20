Dacia is planning a new £15k ‘A-segment EV’ for 2026

Renault CEO Luca De Meo announces that Dacia will deliver an ‘A-Segment’ EV in 2026, possibly a replacement for the Dacia Spring.

With new car prices unaffordable for most, especially EV prices which probably average £40k or more, it’s good to see that Dacia is continuing to thrive as the budget star de jour, with everything from the little electric Dacia Spring to the new Dacia Bigster offering excellent value for money for cash-strapped buyers.

Now Renault boss Luca De Meo, speaking at the Renault Group’s 2024 financial results press conference, has confirmed Dacia is planning a new A-Segment EV projected to cost just £15k which will be developed in just 16 months and on sale in 2026.

With such a short development time – which De Meo said even the Chinese couldn’t match – it seems likely the new Dacia EV will borrow the underpinnings from the new Twing0.

With fears of tariffs high on car makers’ minds, the new Dacia City Car will be built in Europe, unlike the China-produced Spring.

It’s hard to see this new baby Dacia EV being anything other than a replacement for the current Dacia Spring with a bigger battery and more range (the Spring only gets a 26.8kWh battery and 137 miles of range) as well as a power increase from the Spring’s maximum 64bhp.