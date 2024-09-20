Electric MINI Aceman John Cooper Works LEAKED ahead of October debut

The electric MINI Aceman JCW is revealed by China’s MIIT ahead of an official debut at the Paris Motor Show on 14 October.

It’s just a few days since we saw the first photos – and published a bunch of information – on the new MINI John Cooper Works E ahead of a debut at the Paris Motor Show in October thanks to a leak of photos and details from China’s Ministry of Industry, Information and Technology (MIIT).

Now we have more electric MINI news with the reveal of photos and information on the electric MINI Aceman JCW ahead of its arrival too at the Paris Show next month.

As a reminder, the Aceman is MINI’s latest model and is designed to sit between the regular MINI Cooper and the now even larger MINI Countryman, with dimensions almost exactly the same as the first-generation MINI Countryman.

Just like the MINI JCW E, the Aceman JCW gets sporty titivations with new bumpers front and back, a rear diffuser, 19″ alloys and a roof spoiler, with the obligatory John Cooper Works badges, splashes of red and, no doubt, tweaked suspension and brakes.

Power output for the Aceman JCW is the same as the Cooper E JCW, with 255bhp from a single electric motor powered by, almost certainly, a 52.2kWh battery offering range of up to 250 miles.