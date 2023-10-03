Electric Skoda Enyaq vRS now with more power, more range and more tech

The electric Skoda Enyaq vRS comes in for an update, with an increase in power, an increase in range and additional tech.

It’s only five minutes since the electric Skoda Enyaq vRS arrived as Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4 GTX (and the Enyaq vRS Coupe as the Skoda take on the ID.5 GTX) but, such is the pace of improvements in EV tech it’s already coming in for an update with more power, more tech and greater range.

First up is an increase in power for the vRs to 335bhp (up by 40bhp) making the Enyaq vRS the quickest accelerating Skoda ever, and the most powerful (which is not really saying much), managing to hit 62mph in 5.5 seconds (a full second improvement).

Despite the increase in power and performance, the Enyaq vR manages to improve its range too thanks to new power management software, with the Coupe managing 340 miles and the SV 336 miles, as well as charging rates improved to 175kW. The battery pack remains at 77kWh.

As well as the tech improvements, the Enyaq vRS also gets Travel Assist, Speed Assist, Walk Away Locking, rear side airbags, rear window blinds and tow-bar prep, improvements to the infotainment, HUD and digital cockpit.

Also on offer are a pair of ‘extras’ packs, with Advanced Pack (£2,035) adding HUD, heated rear seats and windscreen, and CANTOn Sound, with Maxx Pack (£3,980) adding electric front memory seats, lumbar support and massage, Are View Camer, Dynmaic CHassis Control and Park Assist.

Orders for the updated Skoda Enyaq vRS open later this month.