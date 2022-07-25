Ferrari Purosangue SUV caught on video with minimal disguise ahead of debut

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is caught out testing on video with only minimal camouflage ahead of a debut expected in September.

One by one, the top end of car makers have fallen under the spell of the SUV, seeing it as a way to bolster coffers and fund the real fun stuff.

Most recently, Aston Martin has given in to the SUV with the DBX, and pretty much all that’s left to fall is MacLaren and Ferrari. But we know Ferrari is about to fall.

Ferrari has been threatening us with its own SUV – or, to be exact, an ‘FUV’ (Ferrari Utility Vehicle)- since 2018, but Covid and stuff have delayed it from the original 2020 launch with the debut now planned for this September, and now we have new spy video of the Purosangue as the debut nears.

We’ve had very camouflaged video of the Purosangue before, but now we see what looks like the real deal looks like with a Ferrari test car with just light swirly camo.

Under the bonnet looks likely to be the same V12 found in the 812 Superfast with around 800bhp, although it seems likely we’ll see a hybrid Purosange too in due course.

With a debut now less than two months away, expect more details – and more spy videos – to start emerging.

Ferrari Purosangue SIV Spy Video