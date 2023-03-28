Ford reveals the Ranger Wildtrak X and Ranger Tremor as new rugged Rangers

Ford adds two new models to its Ranger offerings – the Ranger Wildtrak X and Ranger Tremor – with added off-road ability.

It was the end of 2021 when Ford revealed its new Ranger – twin to the VW Amarok – looking a lot like a baby Ford F-150 and aiming to keep its status as Europe’s best-selling pick-up.

Since then, we’ve seen the Ranger Raptor arrive with added butch and a 284bhp 3.0-litre EcoBoost petrol (and costing almost £60k), and a ‘Luxury’ take on the Ranger with the Ranger Platinum.

Now, Ford is back with two new variants of the Ranger with the Ranger Wildtrak X (above) and Ranger Tremor (below) promising added butch for buyers who need proper off-road performance.

The Wildtrack X raises ride height (by 26mm) and increases track (by 30mm) and gets position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, beefed-up power steering and new Trail Turn Assist said to reduce turning circle by 25 per cent.

Cosmetic tweaks include black exterior details, Widtrack X badges and 17″ black alloy wheels, with suede seats and orange stitching.

Power for the Wildtrack X comes from a twin-turbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel with 202bhp, with power going to all four wheels through a 10-speed auto ‘box.

The Ranger Tremor is based on the Ranger XLT and comes with the chassis upgrades as the Wildtrack X, with wider track and arch mouldings, a tubular sports bar, dual tow hooks and aluminium sidesteps.

Both the Ranger Wildtrack X and Ranger Tremor can be specced with Ford’s new Flexible Rack System which has a unique folding roof rack and sliding rear load hoop to allow long stuff to be carried on the roof.

No price yet, but the Ranger Wildtrack X and Ranger Tremor are now available to order.