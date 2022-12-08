Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK Prices and Specs announced

The electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 costs from £46,745 for the entry-level Ioniq 6 Premium RWD, rising to £53,745 for the Ultimate AWD.

Hyundai has been doing well with the retro-inspired electric Ioniq 5, but now it’s time for the second act of Hyundai’s dedicated EV push as the Ioniq 6 gets set to go on sale.

We’ve already had the Ioniq 6 First Edition arrive last year at £55k (and sell out in quick sticks) so it doesn’t take a mathematician to work out the rest of the range will be a bit cheaper. And so it is.

The entry point for the Ioniq 6 – available in two trim levels and with either RWD or AWD – is the Ioniq 6 Premium RWD costing from £46,745, with the AWD version costing £51,190. Opt for Ultimate trim and prices rise to £50,245 for the RWD model and £53,745 for the AWD.

Power comes from a 77.4kWh battery driving a 226bhp electric motor in the RWD models, and 329bhp with an extra motor at the front in the AWD models, promising range of up to 379 miles and performance of 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds in the AWD models.

All models come with seven airbags and a plethora of safety systems including Blind Spot, Forward Collison and Cross Traffic, LED headlights with intelligent front lighting, 77.4kWh battery and 800v charging system for 350kW charging, OTA updates and V2L.

The Ioniq 6 Premium models adds 20″ alloys, electric folding door mirrors, front and rear LED lighting, rear spoiler, heated seats, 12.3″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ultimate models of the Ioniq 6 also get flush-fitting door handles, eco-leather trim, relaxation front seats, sunroof, surround view monitor, remote smart parking and BOSE sound.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK’s CEO, said:

We are pleased to announce full details of the IONIQ 6 range, the latest model from the IONIQ sub brand. IONIQ 6 has already captured customer attention, with the First Edition models all reserved within 24 hoursand with the comprehensive specification of the Premium and Ultimate trim lines, IONIQ 6 looks set to follow in the footsteps of the IONIQ 5’s success.

If you fancy playing at your own Ioniq 6 spec, Hyundai’s configurator is now live here.