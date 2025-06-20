Kia EV3 grabs ANOTHER Car of the Year gong – wins too for Skoda Enyaq, Land Rover Defender, Volvo XC60 and more

The electric Kia EV3 is the Autotrader Car of the Year, beating the BMW iX3 and Renault Scenic E-Tech. It’s also the Best Mainstream EV.

It’s only just over a year since the Kioa EV3 was revealed as Kia’s latest EV offering, and comes with a range of up to 373 miles and prices starting from £32,995 at launch.

The EV3 is a compelling mainstream EV – even if, like almost all EVs, it is too expensive – and has garnered a proper cupboard full of awards, including World Car of the Year and UK Car of the Year, and now it’s been voted Car of the Year in a poll of 225,00 Autotrader readers in their Drivers’ Choice Awards 2025. The EV3 also grabbed the gong for the Best Mainstream EV.

Away from the overall winner, there were, unsurprisingly, a number of category awards for EVs, including Best Car for Long Distances the Renault Scenic E-Tech, BMW i4 as the Best Car for Families, Hyundai Ioniq 5 as the Best Car for City Drivers (really?), BMW iX3 as the Best Premium EV and Skoda Enyaq as the Best Car for Dog Owners.

Other winners included Lexus as the Most Reliable Brand, Dacia as the Best Value Brand, BYD as the Most Loved Brand (blimey), the upcoming electric Jaguar four-door GT as the Most Anticipated Car and the Land Rover Defender 110 as the Most Loved Car.