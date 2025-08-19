Lexus Sport Concept REVEALED: A new Lexus LC? A next-gen Lexus LFA? Or something else?

The Lexus Sport Concept was revealed at The Quail over the weekend, which could be a preview of a new LC, a next-gen LFA or something else entirely.

The Electric Supercar promised to come with a range of 435 miles and hit 62mph in 2.0 seconds, with Lexus proclaiming it “inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA”. Which sounded very promising.

Lexus returned with more information on the Electric Supercar a few months later, by which time it was dubbed the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept, perhaps indicating the plan was not for a pure EV but a hybrid powertrain of some sort. But when the Electrified Sport Concept made its Goodwood debut later that year, it was an EV after all. So much for trying to work out what was on offer.

Now we get a new Lexus Concept – the Lexus Sport Concept – revealed at The Quail at the weekend, with Lexus being extremely parsimonious on detail, with the entire press release saying:

Lexus debuted the Lexus Sport Concept before the crowd enjoying The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, California. The progressively styled, future-focused yet truly authentic sportscar signals the way forward for Lexus design. The inspiring concept features a wide, low-profile, two-door form that blends dynamic and emotional elements into a vision for a next generation sportscar.

So what is the Sport Concept pointing towards, beyond a way forward for Lexus Design? Is it an evolution of the Electric Supercar Concept, a look at a second-generation Hybrid LFA, or a replacement for the Lexus LC?

Or something else entirely?