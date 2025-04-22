Cars UK

Mercedes Vision V PREVIEWS a new luxury V-Class to take on the Lexus LM and Volvo EM90

Mercedes Vision V Concept front view

The Mercedes Vision V Concept is revealed as a preview of a new Luxury Mercedes V-Class to take on the Lexus LM and Volvo EM90.

There was a time, not so long ago, when the Mercedes v-Class was the default ‘Posh’ people carrier, a step or two up from more run-of-the-mill offerings and deemed suitable even for Royal wedding transport.

But more recently, the V-Class has been usurped by the new Lexus LM (and even the, not for the UK, Volvo EM90), but Mercedes is fighting back with a preview of the next-generation V-Class in the guise of the Mercedes Vision V Concept.

The Vision V is built on the new Mercedes-Benz Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform with looks clearly inspired by Mercedes EVs like the EQS with a big grille complete with glowing three-pointed star, complicated headlight array, big circular lighting at the back and 24″ alloys with integrated lighting.

Mercedes Vision V Concept interiorInside, it’s all ‘Private Lounge’ with Nappa leather, aluminium, translucent plastic and much tech, including a 4k 65″ TV screen which retracts, side windows which can extend the screen area (and ambient lighting designed to make it seem even bigger) and 42-speaker Dolby Atmos Sound, all with seven user modes, as well as Privacy glass with configurable opacity. All that’s going on in the back, but even up front there’s a triple-screen dashboard.

The new V-Class is expected to arrive in 2026, and although some of the fripperies of the Vision V will be lost in the move to a production V-Class it looks like the V-Class will be back at the top of the posh people carrier pile.

Mercedes Vision V Rear View

