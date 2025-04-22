Mercedes Vision V PREVIEWS a new luxury V-Class to take on the Lexus LM and Volvo EM90

The Mercedes Vision V Concept is revealed as a preview of a new Luxury Mercedes V-Class to take on the Lexus LM and Volvo EM90.

There was a time, not so long ago, when the Mercedes v-Class was the default ‘Posh’ people carrier, a step or two up from more run-of-the-mill offerings and deemed suitable even for Royal wedding transport.

But more recently, the V-Class has been usurped by the new Lexus LM (and even the, not for the UK, Volvo EM90), but Mercedes is fighting back with a preview of the next-generation V-Class in the guise of the Mercedes Vision V Concept.

The Vision V is built on the new Mercedes-Benz Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform with looks clearly inspired by Mercedes EVs like the EQS with a big grille complete with glowing three-pointed star, complicated headlight array, big circular lighting at the back and 24″ alloys with integrated lighting.

Inside, it’s all ‘Private Lounge’ with Nappa leather, aluminium, translucent plastic and much tech, including a 4k 65″ TV screen which retracts, side windows which can extend the screen area (and ambient lighting designed to make it seem even bigger) and 42-speaker Dolby Atmos Sound, all with seven user modes, as well as Privacy glass with configurable opacity. All that’s going on in the back, but even up front there’s a triple-screen dashboard.

The new V-Class is expected to arrive in 2026, and although some of the fripperies of the Vision V will be lost in the move to a production V-Class it looks like the V-Class will be back at the top of the posh people carrier pile.