New Audi A6 Saloon and Avant now with Plug-in Hybrid powertrain option

The new Audi A6 Saloon and Avant now offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain option with 295bhp and EV range up to 64 miles.

The new Audi A6 has been rolled out in the last couple of months, first with the arrival of the new A6 Avant and then the A6 Saloon a month later. And yes, despite Audi’s botched attempt at rebadging cars depending on powertrain, the A6 is still the A6 and not the A7 as Audi had intended.

The arrival of the new A6 came with just two powertrain options, with a 2.0-litre petrol with 201bhp and FWD or a 2.0-litre diesel also with 201bhp driving all four wheels. But now there’s an extra powertrain option with the arrival of a new plug-in hybrid option for both the A6 Saloon and A6 Avant

The new e-hybrid quattro plug-in hybrid comes with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine good for 248bhp helped by an electric motor good for up to 140bhp and a combined output of 295bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 6.0 seconds.

The electric motor is powered by a 25.9kWh battery (20.7kWh net) – 45% more powerful than the previous PHEV powertrain – promising an EV range of 65 miles in the saloon and 64 miles in the Avant and, with maximum AC charging upped to 11kW, can be recharged in 2.5 hours. There are also three regen braking levels available to recharge on the go.

Trim levels and specs are the same as the already available A6 models, with a choice of Sport, S line and Edition 1 trim, with prices from £60,980 for the A6 Saloon rising to £70,630 for the A6 Avant Edition 1.