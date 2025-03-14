New BMW iX3 Neue Klasse debut CONFIRMED – set to challenge the Audi Q6 e-tron

BMW confirms that its first Neue Klasse model – the new electric BMW iX3 – will be revealed in Munich on 25 September 2025.

Although the German premium triumvirate of Audi, BMW and Mercedes have all struggled to flog the number of EVs they were expecting to, BMW has been the most successful.

But now the second wave of BMW EVs is on the way, with a debut confirmed for the first Neue Klasse model to hit showrooms as the new iX3, which will debut on 25 September in Munich, promising to raise the bar by quite a significant amount.

The new iX3 will be sold alongside the recently updated X3, sitting on a new scalable Platform optimised for EVs with an 800V architecture promising ultra-rapid charging, with sixth Gen eDrive delivering a 30% increase in range, 30% quicker charging and 25% more efficiency, and a choice of RWD single motor models and AWD twin motor.

How the new iX3 Neue Klasse looks is pretty much how the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept we saw last year looks with clean surfacing, a properly sensible kidney grille and even a Hofmeister kink.

Inside, the next generation of BMW interiors arrives featuring BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive, which does away with a driver display and instead displays information on an HUD spanning the cabin, with a 17.9″ trapezoidal infotainment.

Debuting on September 25 in Munich, the new iX3 will go into production before the end of the year, and when it arrives will challenge cars like the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan EV and Polestar 3.