New Jeep Compass REVEALED – it’s a Jeep-ified Peugeot 5008

The new Jeep Compass is revealed with looks borrowed mainly from the Jeep Avenger, and ICE, PHEV and EV powertrain options.

The new Jeep Compass arrives as Jeep’s take on other Stellantis offerings with very similar underpinnings – like the Peugeot 5008 and Vauxhall Grandland – but despite sharing a Platform and powertrains, Jeep looks to have done enough to differentiate itself from its siblings and offer a credible ‘Jeep’ offering.

Looking like a grown-up take on the Jeep Avenger, the Compass enters a very competitive space (a quarter of all European sales) and needs to maintain the success of previous generations, which have sold more than 2.9 million units in the last 20 years. So, because this is 2025, it covers all powertrain options – ICE, PHEV and EV.

The Jeep-ification of the Compass includes approach, breakover and departure angle of 20,15 and 26 degrees for more rufty-tufty adventures, doses of butch black cladding, deep recesses for the front fogs and even a decent aerodynamic drag coefficient of under 3.0Cd thanks to stuff like active grille shutter and ducts behind the wheelarches to channel turbulent air.

The new Compass is a bit longer (15cm) with a wheel at each corner, helping improve interior space and boot space with a big 26″ infotainment housing almost all controls, although there is an actual controller for drive modes.

Powertrain options are a 143bhp mild hybrid, a 192bhp PHEV, a pair of FWD EVs with either 210bhp or 227bhp and an AWD version with a whopping 375bhp, with a 74kWh or 93kWh battery delivering up to 400-mile range.

No prices for the full Compass range yet, but order books are open for the Compass Launch Edition which can be had with the mild hybrid or 210bhp EV powertrain and spec including 20″ alloys, Matrix LED headlights and panoramic roof with prices from £35,700.